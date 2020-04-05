Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia batsman Tom Moody believes legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram would have dominated if he were playing T20 cricket today.

Akram’s represented Pakistan in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He also took 502 wickets in 356 ODIs at an average of 23.52.

In addition to Akram, Moody feels that iconic West Indies batsman Sir Viv Richards and Australia spin king Shane Warne would have also excelled in T20 cricket.

Warne has played T20 matches before as he featured for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL).

“Wasim Akram, Viv Richards and Shane Warne,” Moody said during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

