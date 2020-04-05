Rashid Latif includes three Pakistan legends in his all-time ODI XI

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif included the legendary Pakistan trio of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Saqlain Mushtaq in his all-time ODI XI.

Akram and Waqar formed one of the most formidable pace bowling partnerships in history, while Saqlain is regarded as one of the best spinners Pakistan ever produced.

Akram represented Pakistan in 356 ODIs and took 502 wickets at an average of 23.52, while Waqar featured in 262 ODIs and claimed 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

As for Saqlain, he played 169 ODIs and picked up 288 wickets at an average of 21.78.

Latif picked the trio while naming his all-time ODI XI on Twitter.

1) Adam Gilchrist (wk)

2) Sachin Tendulkar

3) Ricky Ponting

4) Viv Richards

5) Steve Waugh (c)

6) Michael Bevan

7) Wasim Akram

8) Waqar Younis

9) Saqlain Mushtaq

10) Mitchell Starc

11) Allan Donald — Rashid Latif راشد لطیف 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) April 5, 2020

