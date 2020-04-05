Tom Moody reveals which ‘class’ Pakistan player he loves watching play

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia batsman Tom Moody has revealed that he loves watching Pakistan T20 captain Babar Azam play as he is a “class” player.

Azam recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer with 345 runs in 10 games for the Kings at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

Other than Azam, Moody said the same thing about India captain Virat Kohli.

Love watching them both play, class — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) April 4, 2020

“Love watching them both play, class,” Moody said during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

