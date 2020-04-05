Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes that legendary Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar was a better bowler than iconic Australia fast bowler Brett Lee.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 44-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

As for Lee, he played 76 Tests and snapped up 310 wickets at an average of 30.81.

He also represented Australia in 221 ODIs and took 380 wickets at an average of 23.36.

Lee also featured in 25 T20 Internationals and claimed 28 wickets at an average of 25.50.

While Hogg gave Akhtar the advantage in bowling, he pointed out that Lee was a better batsman and fielder.

Brett Lee the better batsman, Shoaib Akhtar the better bowler. Brett the better fielder, 2-1 Lee 🤣😏. #hoggytime https://t.co/E9BcVaufBr — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) April 3, 2020

“Brett Lee the better batsman, Shoaib Akhtar the better bowler. Brett the better fielder, 2-1 Lee,” Hogg said while responding to a fan on Twitter.

