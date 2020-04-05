Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia batsman Tom Moody has revealed that T20 captain Babar Azam is his favourite Pakistan player right now.

Azam recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer with 345 runs in 10 games for the Kings at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

Overall, Azam has been Pakistan’s most consistent player over the past 12 months.

Moody made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

