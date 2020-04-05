Brad Hogg includes two Pakistan legends in his all-time Test XI

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has included iconic Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad and ex-captain Imran Khan in his all-time Test XI.

Miandad is widely believed to be one of the best batsmen Pakistan ever produced, while Imran was one of the country’s greatest captains as he led Pakistan to World Cup glory in 1992.

Imran is currently Pakistan’s Prime Minister.

Miandad represented Pakistan in 124 Tests and scored 8,832 runs, which included 23 centuries and 43 fifties, at an average of 52.57.

As for Imran, he featured in 88 Tests and accumulated 3,807 runs, which included six hundreds and 18 half-centuries, at an average of 37.69.

He also took 362 wickets at an average of 22.81.

Hogg included the Pakistan duo in his all-time Test XI after being asked the question by a fan on Twitter.

Javed Miandad.

Sunil Gavaskar

Viv Richards

Brian Lara

Sachin Tendulkar

David Gower

Jake Russsell

Imran Khan

Joel Garner

Malcom Marshell

Shane Warne If I could go back in time, these were my favourites to watch. Greenidge and Haynes 2 others https://t.co/yD65yLYP29 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) April 3, 2020

