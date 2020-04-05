Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood believes that pace bowler Hasan Ali has failed to live up to expectations since the 2017 Champions Trophy.

Hasan played an instrumental role in leading Pakistan to victory in the competition as he was the highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets in five matches at an average of 14.69.

In fact, Hasan was even named Player of the Tournament.

Since then, he has taken 28 wickets in eight Test matches at an average of 30.03 and 40 wickets in 32 ODIs at an average of 35.72.

In regards to T20 Internationals, he has picked up 25 wickets in 23 matches at an average of 27.20.

Hasan recently represented the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he took eight wickets in nine games at an average of 34.37.

“In the Champions Trophy we were getting wickets early and then Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali combination used to work in the middle overs and win us matches,” Mahmood was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “Hasan and Shadab performed exceedingly well in [the] Champions Trophy, after which everyone expected more from them.

“Everyone started expecting Hasan to take wickets whenever he came on to bowl. But then people immediately wrote him off when he didn’t perform because they expected a lot from him. If you look at his performance, it hasn’t come down a lot as he is still taking wickets but it is not at the same level as it was in [the] Champions Trophy.”

