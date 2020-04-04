Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf believes that including veteran all-rounders Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik in the national team is a “step backward for Pakistan cricket”.

Yousuf’s comments come after Hafeez and Malik were both picked for the T20 series against Bangladesh in January.

Malik was named Man of the Match for his game-winning 58 not out in the first T20 International, which came off 45 balls and included five boundaries.

Hafeez, meanwhile, starred in the second T20 International as he smashed an unbeaten 67, which came off 49 deliveries and included nine boundaries and a six.

Despite this, Yousuf feels that Pakistan need to move on from the veteran duo.

“Why recall Hafeez and Malik when their records in places like Australia are clear? It is a step backward for Pakistan cricket,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

