Legendary Australia spinner Shane Warne has revealed that iconic Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram was the “best bowler that I saw”.
Warne heaped praise on Akram, who is widely believed to the best bowler Pakistan has ever produced, while putting together his greatest Pakistan XI during a live session on Instagram.
In addition to lauding Akram for his bowling, Warne made the him captain of the all-time Pakistan XI he picked.
“Akram was the best bowler that I saw, his skill with the ball was terrific,” Warne was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Shane Warne’s greatest Pakistan XI: Saeed Anwar, Aamir Sohail, Mohammad Yousaf, Inzamamul Haq, Younis Khan, Moin Khan (wk), Wasim Akram (c), Saqlain Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmed, Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis
