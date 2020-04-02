Brad Hogg reveals which Pakistan player can become the next Brian Lara

Brad Hogg believes Babar Azam can be the next Brian Lara

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes Pakistan batsman Babar Azam can become the next Brian Lara.

Lara is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen to ever play the sport.

Furthermore, the iconic West Indian still holds the record for the highest score in Test cricket of 400 not out.

While Hogg thinks Azam can be the next Lara, he believes New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will be the next Sachin Tendulkar and India skipper Virat Kohli the next Ricky Ponting.

As for Australia batsman Steve Smith, Hogg feels he could be the next Don Bradman.

Hogg said this during a question and answer session on Twitter.

