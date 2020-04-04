Australia spin king Shane Warne called Pakistan great Saeed Anwar “one of the best openers in the world”.

Warne’s comments about Anwar come as he put together his greatest Pakistan XI during a live session on Instagram.

Anwar represented Pakistan in 55 Tests and accumulated 4,052 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 25 fifties, at an average of 45.52.

He also featured in 247 ODIs, where he scored 8,824 runs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.

In addition to Anwar, Warne included former Pakistan captain Aamer Sohail as his other opener.

“I reckon Anwar was one of the best openers the world has seen and I might even include him in my all-time World XI. Him and Sohail were fantastic,” Warne was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shane Warne’s greatest Pakistan XI: Saeed Anwar, Aamir Sohail, Mohammad Yousaf, Inzamamul Haq, Younis Khan, Moin Khan (wk), Wasim Akram (c), Saqlain Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmed, Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis

