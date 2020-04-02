Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez revealed that the most important match of his career was the 2017 Champions Trophy final against India.

Hafeez scored an unbeaten 57, which came off 37 balls and included four boundaries and three sixes, in the match.

Pakistan demolished India by 180 runs behind opening batsman Fakhar Zaman’s 114 and left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir’s three-wicket haul, which included the dismissals of Rohit Sharma, captain Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan.

To this day, it remains as Pakistan’s one and only Champions Trophy win.

Hafeez made the revelation during a question and answer session on Twitter.

Final Champions trophy 2017 — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) April 1, 2020

