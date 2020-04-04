Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf believes that India captain Virat Kohli looked fatigued during his side’s recent series in New Zealand.

Kohli scored 75 runs in the three-match ODI series at an average of 25 and accumulated 105 runs in the Twenty20 series at an average of 26.25.

In the two-Test series, he made 38 runs at an average of 9.50.

“It can happen to anyone when you play so much cricket. That is why I agree in modern day cricket fitness is paramount for players,” Yousuf was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

“In our days we could manage. But my belief is that if a player is not fit he just can’t perform to his potential.”

