Pakistan Twenty20 captain Babar Azam has revealed that he “didn’t have any difficulty facing” legendary South Africa pace bowler Dale Steyn.

Azam has faced Steyn before and recently went up against him while playing for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He noted that Steyn, who played for Islamabad United during the tournament, has a clean bowling action, “it is easier to spot the ball”.

Azam eventually finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer with 345 runs in 10 games for the Kings at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

“I didn’t have any difficulty facing Dale Steyn. His action is clean so it is easier to spot the ball,” Azam said during a live session with Test captain Azhar Ali on Instagram as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

