Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan has revealed that batting in the nets “for three to four hours against quality bowlers” was the secret behind his superb batting form in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Shadab revealed that he spent hours in the nets during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and noted that “going to play in [the] BPL has been the best decision of my career so far”.

Shadab captained Islamabad United in the PSL and finished as the fifth-highest run-scorer with 263 runs in nine matches at an average of 37.57 and a strike-rate of 159.39.

He also took eight wickets at an average of 29.37.

“I changed my number [in the batting order]. Going to play in [the] BPL has been the best decision of my career so far,” Shadab said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Even though I didn’t play the initial matches, but I used to bat in the nets there for three to four hours against quality bowlers. I also performed with the bat in some matches, which increased my confidence and gave me self-belief.”

