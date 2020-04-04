Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has revealed that the Australia pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, along with New Zealand left-arm seamer Trent Boult, are among the toughest bowlers to face in international cricket.

Azam, who is Pakistan’s Twenty20 captain, admitted that the quartet “always give you a tough time”.

Azam recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer with 345 runs in 10 games for the Kings at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

“Every team has bowlers that bowl above 140kph and are experienced. Bowlers like [Josh] Hazlewood, [Mitchell] Starc, [Pat] Cummins and [Trent] Boult always give you a tough time,” Azam said during a live session with Test captain Azhar Ali on Instagram as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

