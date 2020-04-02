Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez included legendary opener Saeed Anwar in his list of top five batsmen in the world.

Anwar is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen Pakistan ever produced.

In addition to Anwar, Hafeez also picked West Indies great Brian Lara, iconic India batsman Sachin Tendulkar, South Africa legend AB de Villiers and India captain Virat Kohli.

Hafeez chose the five players during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Brad Hogg reveals which Pakistan player can become the next Brian Lara

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...