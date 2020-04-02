Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has made it clear that he has “no regrets” about his career.

Earlier this week, Hafeez announced that he would be retiring from international cricket after the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Australia from October to November.

Hafeez’s comments about having no regrets came during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

No Regrets — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) April 1, 2020

