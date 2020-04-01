Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq identified Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Dilbar Hussain, Azam Khan and Akif Javed as the “bright talent” from this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Haider represented the Peshawar Zalmi in the tournament and scored 239 runs at an average of 29.87 and a strike-rate of 158.27.

As for Khushdil, he accumulated 175 runs in nine matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 43.75 and a strike-rate of 147.05.

Dilbar, who is a fast bowler, played for the Lahore Qalandars and took seven wickets in eight matches at an average of 27.

Azam, who is the son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, featured in nine games for the Quetta Gladiators and made 150 runs at an average of 18.75 and a strike-rate of 130.43.

In regards to Akif, who is a left-arm seamer, he picked up four wickets in six matches for Islamabad United at an average of 31.25.

“Pitches were right up the mark, we witnessed big scores throughout the tournament. Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Dilbar Hussain, Azam Khan, Akif Javed emerged as a bright talent from the competition,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Which Pakistan player’s haircut did Pietersen make fun of?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...