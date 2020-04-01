Hashim Amla: The people of Pakistan ‘have been extremely warm’

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former South Africa batsman Hashim Amla has heaped praise on the people of Pakistan, saying that they are “extremely warm” and friendly.

Amla was recently in Pakistan as he was the Peshawar Zalmi’s batting mentor during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

This year’s PSL was historic as it marked the first time the entire tournament was held in Pakistan.

Having had the chance to experience the culture and sights, and meet the people of Pakistan, Amla said it was a memorable experience.

“Our experience in Pakistan has been really nice. The mountains here in the backdrop [of Islamabad] are so beautiful. The people have been extremely warm and every time I’ve come here – I’ve been here thrice, first time was 13 years ago and I had a lovely time then – the warmth has remained the same amongst the people,” Amla told Zalmi TV as quoted by PakPassion.

