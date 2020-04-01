Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Legendary Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad has provided some serious advice to all cricketers who want to make it big.

Miandad noted that batsmen need to learn how to enjoy themselves at the crease and “should not throw away their wickets”.

As for bowlers, he urged them to “concentrate on their line and lengths” and practice this alone.

Miandad added that young cricketers should stop caring about their hairstyles and how they look as their main focus should be on practicing and getting better.

“They should not throw away their wickets… they should take their time in the middle and enjoy themselves,” Miandad said in a YouTube video as quoted by PakPassion. “Same thing goes for bowlers. They should just concentrate on their line and lengths. They should go in the nets alone and practice deliveries. This will mean you are very dedicated to your game.

“One shouldn’t take five people along with him for a session and have everything taken care for him. Also, they shouldn’t care about sun, rain or how they appear after practising.

“Upcoming cricketers shouldn’t be concerned about their hairstyles etc and if they do, then movies are the right place for them.

“We never used to care how we used to look on the cricket field. But after the match ends, do whatever you want to do. Sportspersons are role models for young kids and they copy whatever their idols do. One should be careful about what kind of example they are setting for the younger fanbase.”

