Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Legendary Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad believes that India captain Virat Kohli is a very “humble” cricketer.

Miandad added “it is visible that he loves his cricket a lot and respects his fellow cricketers a lot”.

In addition to praising Kohli for his respect, Miandad also lauded the 31-year-old for his consistency with the bat.

“Whenever he wants to score, he can. He is powerful and has the ability to clear the ropes easily,” Miandad said in a YouTube video as quoted by PakPassion. “But the best thing about him is that he is humble. It is visible that he loves his cricket a lot and respects his fellow cricketers a lot.

“I have seen his conduct and he is friendly with the opposition also. I have played cricket at the same level, I can say this. Indian cricketers are now said to be aggressive. But there has to be some aggression on the field. However, there has to be a limit.”

