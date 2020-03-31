Rashid Latif reveals which cricketer is Pakistan’s ‘most respected player’

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has called Test captain Azhar Ali the country’s “most respected player”.

Latif’s praise comes after Azhar announced that he would be donating PKR 1 million to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for COVID-19 to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

With many people having died or been infected all over the world, Azhar said “in these testing times we should all play our part in whatever capacity”.

That’s why you are most respected player 💕🌹🏆 — Rashid Latif راشد لطیف 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) March 30, 2020

“I will be donating PKR one million to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for COVID-19. In these testing times we should all play our part in whatever capacity… May Allah forgive us and protect everyone. Ameen,” Azhar said on Twitter.

In response, Latif said: “That’s why you are [the] most respected player.”

