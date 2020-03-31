Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary South Africa batsman Hashim Amla has revealed that Pakistan seamer Mohammad Asif and spinner Saeed Ajmal were two of the best bowlers he ever faced.

In fact, Amla said that Asif was the best bowler he went up against during his illustrious career, while Ajmal was “an absolutely brilliant bowler as well”.

Amla recalled how difficult it was to face Asif as he had the ability to swing the ball both ways, while also being deadly accurate.

“Mohammad Asif is the best one [I’ve ever faced],” he said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “His accuracy was amazing. With the new ball, he managed to take the ball away and in, and every ball felt like a question on you that could get you out, so I found him an amazing bowler.

“Saeed Ajmal was an absolutely brilliant bowler as well, but sometimes you would be able to pick Saeed.”

