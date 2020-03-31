Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has made it clear that match-fixers and anyone who brings “the country into disrepute” should be banned for life.

Hafeez recently got in hot water for his comments about opening batsman Sharjeel Khan.

Hafeez questioned whether Sharjeel should be allowed to make his international comeback before taking another indirect shot at the 30-year-old.

Sharjeel recently made his Pakistan Super League (PSL) comeback after serving two-and-a-half years of a five-year ban he received for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal in the 2017 PSL.

In this year’s PSL, the 30-year-old, who played for the Karachi Kings, scored 199 runs at an average of 24.87 and a strike-rate of 144.20.

However, in addition to Sharjeel, Hafeez also took the same stance when left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir made his comeback from a five-year ban.

Amir was banned for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal that shocked the cricketing world.

In addition to Amir, then-captain Salman Butt and pace bowler Mohammad Asif also served five-year bans.

“I think a standard should be set regarding cricketers who bring the country into disrepute with their activities. Like I have always said, I believe they should be banned for life,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

