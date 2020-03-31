Hashim Amla reveals which 4 Pakistan legends he admired growing up

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary South Africa batsman Hashim Amla has revealed that he admired the Pakistan quartet of Younis Khan, Mohammad Yousuf, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis growing up.

Younis is the only Pakistan player to have to scored 10,000 Test runs, while Yousuf is widely considered to be one of the best batsmen the country ever produced.

As for Akram and Waqar, many will agree they formed one of the most feared bowling partnerships in history.

Amla was recently in Pakistan as he was the Peshawar Zalmi’s batting mentor during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“Younis Khan, Mohammad Yousuf, Wasim [Akram] and Waqar [Younis] were the guys I watched and thought, Wow! Look at these cricketers,” he said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “It is brilliant to see guys like Wasim Akram and Mushtaq Ahmed now being involved with the PSL teams.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mohammad Hafeez makes extremely shocking accusations against Mickey Arthur

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...