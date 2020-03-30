Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes Pakistan batsman and Twenty20 captain Babar Azam has a “bright” future ahead of him.

Azam recently played for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and finished as the top run-scorer in the tournament with 345 runs in 10 matches at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

The 25-year-old has also been Pakistan’s most consistent batsman over the past 12 months.

When a fan asked him about Azam’s future, Hogg simply replied with the word “bright”.

