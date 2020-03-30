Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has revealed that he will “always be grateful” to the Lahore Qalandars for giving him a chance to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Butt represented the Qalandars in just one game in this year’s PSL, where he scored 21 runs.

However, he claimed that the Qalandars were the only team willing to give him an opportunity as the other franchises were wary of his tainted past.

The 35-year-old was suspended for five years for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal that shocked the cricketing world.

“I am very grateful to Lahore Qalandars for giving me a chance,” he said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “I had really good performances in National T20 for the past three years but still no franchise picked me. When I asked other franchises about it, they said they wanted pious people in their team and maybe had no place for a sinner like me.

“At least there was someone who thought differently and took my performances into account, so I will always be grateful for that to Lahore Qalandars.

“The way they deal with their players is really good. Not just me, but players who had no cricketing background, they worked with them and gave an opportunity at such a big stage. Despite the results in previous years, they should be given credit for their good work.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Dean Jones makes surprising comments about Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...