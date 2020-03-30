Dean Jones reveals which Pakistan player is a ‘potential superstar’

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones believes Pakistan spinner Umer Khan is a “potential superstar”.

Jones worked with Umer in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he was the Karachi Kings’ head coach.

In the six games he played, Umer took four wickets at an average of 38.75.

Jones questioned why the 20-year-old hasn’t played more than three first-class games thus far and even went as far as saying that Pakistan should consider including Umer in their squad for the T20 World Cup later this year.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in Australia from October to November.

“Karachi Kings have got a young sensational kid Umer Khan. But he’s not played even half the games he could have in first-class cricket which is ridiculous. The kid is a potential superstar and he would probably be in my squad for the T20 World Cup,” Jones was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

In addition to three first-class games, Umer has featured in 15 List A games and 18 Twenty20s.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Dean Jones shares incredible story about Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...