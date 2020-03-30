What has Pakistan batsman Abid Ali vowed to do in future?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Abid Ali has vowed to “give my best for my country in [the] future”.

Abid has enjoyed a strong start to his international career and holds the record for being the only player to score a century on ODI and Test debut.

While he didn’t feature in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the 32-year-old will be determined to keep doing well when international cricket resumes.

Many series have already been postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe.

Abid made the vow while reminiscing about his century against Australia in his ODI debut last year.

“I scored a century on my debut ODI match on 29 march 2019. I’m very thankful to all who helped me throughout [my] career, especially my parents, administrators, coaches, fellow players and [the] media. It was an honor to represent Pakistan. Will try to give my best for my country in future to,” Abid said on Twitter.

