Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones has revealed that Imran Khan told him that he wouldn’t have been able to do the job of being the country’s Prime Minister if he hadn’t captained the national team.

Jones was recently in Pakistan as he was coaching the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

While there, he met with Imran at Prime Minister House with Kings owner Salman Iqbal and president Wasim Akram.

“I asked him did being the captain of Pakistan help him cope with the physical and mental demands of being the Prime Minister of a country, he replied If I wasn’t the captain, I could never do this job,” Jones was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Dean Jones reveals his favourite Pakistan player of all time

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...