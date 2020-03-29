Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham has said that he is “getting a bit sick” being asked questions about the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 29-year-old recently said that the PSL “looks like a cool tournament” and that he would “hopefully” be participating in it in 2021.

Since then, Neesham has been getting bombarded with questions related to the Twenty20 competition and finally seems to have hit his breaking point.

Getting a bit sick of this question! I haven’t played in it so how would I know??? https://t.co/LOXoryYGau — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) March 27, 2020

When a fan on Twitter asked him about the standard of cricket in the PSL, Neesham replied: “Getting a bit sick of this question! I haven’t played in it so how would I know?”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Aamer Sohail makes extremely worrying claim about the Pakistan cricket team’s future

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...