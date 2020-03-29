Which star player is ‘getting a bit sick’ of being asked about the Pakistan Super League?

James Neesham on the PSL “Getting a bit sick of this question! I haven’t played in it so how would I know?”

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham has said that he is “getting a bit sick” being asked questions about the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 29-year-old recently said that the PSL “looks like a cool tournament” and that he would “hopefully” be participating in it in 2021.

Since then, Neesham has been getting bombarded with questions related to the Twenty20 competition and finally seems to have hit his breaking point.

When a fan on Twitter asked him about the standard of cricket in the PSL, Neesham replied: “Getting a bit sick of this question! I haven’t played in it so how would I know?”

