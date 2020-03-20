‘Looks like a cool tournament’ – Which international star said this about the PSL?

James Neesham interested in playing in PSL 6 Pakistan cricket

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham has expressed his interest in playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) next year.

Neesham was asked by a fan on Instagram if he would be featuring in PSL 6, and the Black Caps star provided a positive response.

“Next PSL, you coming?” the fans asked as quoted by Ary Sports.

Neesham replied by saying: “Hopefully! looks like a cool tournament.”

