Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham has expressed his interest in playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) next year.
Neesham was asked by a fan on Instagram if he would be featuring in PSL 6, and the Black Caps star provided a positive response.
“Next PSL, you coming?” the fans asked as quoted by Ary Sports.
Neesham replied by saying: “Hopefully! looks like a cool tournament.”
