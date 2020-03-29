Aamer Sohail makes worrying claim about Pakistan cricket team's future

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Aamer Sohail has admitted that he is worried about the national team’s future since “we have been struggling to find good batsmen”.

Sohail noted that instead of including talented youngsters in the team, Pakistan have been depending on seasoned veterans like all-rounders Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik.

This was evident during the Twenty20 series against Bangladesh in January, where Malik and Hafeez played useful knocks to lead Pakistan to a 2-0 series win.

“It’s a sad fact that we have been struggling to find good batsmen for the Pakistan team,” Sohail wrote in his blog for PakPassion. “Nowhere is this more apparent than in the fact that Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik were recalled to the Pakistan T20I squad in recent times.

“This should have rung alarm bells for the Pakistan team management, and they should have started thinking about how they needed to address this crisis, which is why I feel that we should have inducted more and more Pakistani talent in the PSL. This would have allowed our top talent to rub shoulders with senior international players and their mettle could have been judged when they were exposed to tough game situations in a top-quality tournament like PSL which was broadcast around the world.

“This is why I feel that the PCB is not looking at the greater good of the game, they just seemed to be focused on the PSL and that’s all.”

