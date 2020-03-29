Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said that it is too “premature to say” whether the national team’s tour of Ireland and the Netherlands will be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many international series, including the Pakistan Super League (PSL), have been postponed or cancelled due to the virus’ impact all over the world.

The PSL was cut short just prior to the semi-finals and final.

However, with the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, it remains unclear whether any future series or tournaments will go ahead.

Pakistan are scheduled to face the Netherlands in three ODIs in Amstelveen from July 4 to 9.

They will then travel to Ireland for two Twenty20 Internationals, with both matches being held in Dublin on July 12 and 14.

“There is a lot of time in the series. The Netherlands and Ireland boards have made no contact just yet. The two countries will be hosting the Pakistan cricket team. Therefore, any decisions are also to be made by them. Right now, it will probably be premature to say that the staging of the series is uncertain,” a PCB spokesman was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

