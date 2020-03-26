Aamer Sohail reveals who is Pakistan’s ‘best ever’ bowler

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Aamer Sohail believes that left-arm seamer Wasim Akram was the country’s “best ever” bowler.

Aamer’s comments about Akram come on the 28th anniversary of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup triumph.

“When you talk about Pakistan history, he is the best ever. He had everything. A quick-arm action, he could do so much with the new ball, his bouncers were lethal and with the old ball, we all knew what he could bring to the table,” Aamer said in a video by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“We always knew Wasim had the ability to deliver at the right time and other bowlers used to do the holding job. There was a partnership going on between Allan Lamb and Fairbrother and all the other bowlers were asked to take the required run rate slightly higher, and then Wasim and Aaqib were asked to finish the job for us.

“Pakistan has produced the highest number of left-arm fast bowlers and that is the impact of Wasim Akram.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Javed Miandad shares details of player revolt at 1992 World Cup

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...