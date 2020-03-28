Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes that Pakistan batsman Babar Azam is among the top three batsmen in all formats.

Azam, who is Pakistan’s Twenty20 captain, recently played for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and finished as the top run-scorer in the tournament with 345 runs in 10 matches at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

In addition to Azam, Hogg picked New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and India skipper Virat Kohli as the best batsmen in Tests, ODIs and Twenty20 Internationals.

“Kohli, Babar and Williamson,” Hogg said while responding to a fan on Twitter.

