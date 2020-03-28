Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
England batsman Alex Hales has revealed that legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar was one of his favourite players growing up.
Along with Akhtar, who is renowned for being one of the most feared and lethal bowlers in the sport, Hales also picked West Indies icon Brian Lara and South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs as his two other favourite players.
In regards to the England cricketers he looked up to as a young boy, Hales chose pace bowler Dominic Cork and batsmen Kevin Pieteren and Graham Thorpe.
Hales made the revelation on Twitter.
🏴 Dominic Cork
Kevin Pietersen
Graham Thorpe
🌎 Brian Lara
Shoaib Akhtar
Herschelle Gibbs
— Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) March 24, 2020
