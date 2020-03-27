Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes that Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim is better than India all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Imad recently captained the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 121 runs in nine matches at an average of 30.25 and a strike-rate of 127.36.

He also took five wickets at an average of 41.60.

Under his captaincy, the Kings finished in second place on the PSL points table with five wins, four losses and one match being abandoned.

As for Pandya, he has been sidelined for a while with an injury, but enjoyed a lot of success with the bat in the DY Patil T20 tournament, where he made scores of 46, 105, 38 and 158 not out.

Going to go @simadwasim on this one. But watch out, I have a great feeling @hardikpandya7 when he is fully fit and back in business will deliver better than before. #hoggytime https://t.co/DgXZPAkRsA — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 27, 2020

“Going to go [with] Imad Wasim on this one. But watch out, I have a great feeling Hardik Pandya, when he is fully fit and back in business, will deliver better than before,” Hogg said on Twitter in response to a fan.

