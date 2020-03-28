Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes pace bowler Haris Rauf “definitely” deserves to be in Pakistan’s squad for the T20 World Cup later this year.

With the tournament being held in Australia from October to November, Hogg noted that Rauf should be picked since he excelled in Australian conditions while playing for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Rauf finished as the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the BBL with 20 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 13.35 and an economy rate of 7.05.

Most recently, the 26-year-old represented the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he claimed three wickets in five matches at an average of 64.66 and an economy rate of 10.77.

Definitely, you have to go on the performance of where the T20 world cup is been held. Get him in. https://t.co/8cSFyiVgTc — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 27, 2020

“Definitely, you have to go on the performance of where the T20 world cup is [being] held. Get him in,” Hogg said in response to a fan on Twitter.

In regards to his international career, Rauf has featured in two Twenty20 Internationals and taken two wickets at an average of 29.50 and an economy rate of 7.37.

