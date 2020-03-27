Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia opener Aaron Finch has revealed that left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir is his favourite Pakistan cricketer.

Finch noted that he “loved watching” Amir bowl in Test cricket.

Amir no longer plays Test cricket as he retired from the longest format in July last year.

I loved watching Amir bowling in test cricket https://t.co/fe1WHoHTFP — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) March 27, 2020

“I loved watching Amir bowling in Test cricket,” Finch said during a question and answer session on Twitter.

Most recently, Amir represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He finished as the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 wickets in nine matches at an average of 26.20.

