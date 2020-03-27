Which Pakistan cricketer has Rashid Latif called a ‘great player’?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has called ex-captain Misbah-ul-Haq a “great player”.

The 45-year-old is currently Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector.

Latif’s praise comes after a fan put up statistics of Misbah’s performance in the Test matches he won as captain.

In the 26 Tests Pakistan won under his captaincy, Misbah had a significant impact with the bat as he scored 2,230 runs, which included seven centuries and 17 fifites, at an impressive average of 69.68.

Most people do not think he is underrated in tests. Remember the hashtag #MisYou — Muneeb (@Muneeb_rsid) March 26, 2020

Great player — Rashid Latif راشد لطیف 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) March 26, 2020

