Which Pakistan cricketer has Rashid Latif called a ‘great player’?

Rashid Latif called Misbah-ul-Haq a “great player”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has called ex-captain Misbah-ul-Haq a “great player”.

The 45-year-old is currently Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector.

Latif’s praise comes after a fan put up statistics of Misbah’s performance in the Test matches he won as captain.

In the 26 Tests Pakistan won under his captaincy, Misbah had a significant impact with the bat as he scored 2,230 runs, which included seven centuries and 17 fifites, at an impressive average of 69.68.

