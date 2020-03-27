Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar wants to buy a PSL team?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has hinted that he is interested in owning a Pakistan Super League (PSL) team.

Akhtar wants two new franchises to be added to the tournament and said that if he is among the bidders for the teams, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) “should make sure that one of the teams goes to me”.

The 44-year-old also boldly claimed that he is “probably the most loved guy in Pakistan”, and noted that since “people know me well”, he would be able to “get investment from all parts if I have a PSL team”.

“I am probably the most loved guy in Pakistan and across the border. People know me well and I will spread PSL’s brand value across the world and will get investment from all parts if I have a PSL team,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

“PCB now have to launch two more teams in the Pakistan Super League. If they see that I am sitting with a counter-bid, they should make sure that one of the teams goes to me.”

