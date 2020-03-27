Brad Hogg reveals which Pakistan player ‘will be special’

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg firmly believes that Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi “will be special”.

Afridi, who has become the spearhead of Pakistan’s pace attack despite only being 19, has featured in eight Tests thus far and taken 30 wickets at an average of 27.96.

He has also played 19 ODIs and claimed 40 wickets at an average of 21.17.

As for his Twenty20 International career, Afridi has represented Pakistan in 12 matches and picked up 16 wickets at an average of 20.81.

Most recently, Afridi represented the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 13 victims at an average of 18.92 and an economy rate of 7.02.

I feel he will be special. Tall, fast and can swing the ball. He is always in the batsman's face showing his presence. He never gives up and he wants the ball in hand at any situation, which is the most important quality you can have at the top level. #Hoggytime https://t.co/cPvSOG87go — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 26, 2020

“I feel he will be special. Tall, fast and can swing the ball. He is always in the batsman’s face showing his presence. He never gives up and he wants the ball in hand at any situation, which is the most important quality you can have at the top level,” Hogg said on Twitter in response to a fan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Misbah-ul-Haq reveals which Pakistan bowler “you never want to face”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...