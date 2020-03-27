Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan leg-spinner Usama Mir has revealed that the one famous sports star he would love to meet is boxer Anthony Joshua.

Joshua, who is one of the most well-known boxers today, is currently the unified heavyweight champion.

Mir made the revelation while responding to a fan’s question on Twitter.

Mir, who has yet to make his international debut, was part of the Karachi Kings’ squad in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He featured in three games, but went wicketless.

