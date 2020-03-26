Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has lashed out at the national team’s selection policy as he believes fitness is being given more importance than talent.

Hafeez recently played for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 217 runs in 10 matches at an average of 36.16 and a strike-rate of 121.91.

He also took three wickets at an average of 32.66.

Given the number of talented players Pakistan has, Hafeez questioned whether fitness should be the decisive factor on whether a player gets into the Pakistan team or is overlooked.

“If fitness is the only thing required for cricket then only athletes would have been playing the game. A performer should be given priority who is winning matches for the county. Fitness is one of the parts but not everything,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by The Nation.

