Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan seamer Wasim Akram has recalled how it took the national team seven hours to go from Lahore airport to their hotel after winning the 1992 World Cup.

Pakistan beat England in the final by 22 runs to win their first-ever World Cup.

Upon returning to Pakistan, Akram said “it felt like the whole of Pakistan had descended on the city”.

“When we finally won the World Cup, it took some time for us to realise the achievement. When Ramiz took the catch it was an unbelievable moment. We did not sleep that night! It took me two days to realise what we had done,” Akram previously wrote in a column for India Today as Pakistan celebrates the 28th anniversary of their World Cup triumph.

“It was only when we landed in Lahore did the whole achievement sink in. The journey from Lahore airport to the hotel, which usually takes about 20 minutes, took us seven hours. We were taken on an open-top bus. It felt like the whole of Pakistan had descended on the city.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Wasim Akram shares Imran Khan’s motivational speech before 1992 World Cup final

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...