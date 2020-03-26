Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has revealed that the national team lost “against an over-40 team” prior to the 1992 World Cup.

Akram noted that the team’s “condition was really bad” heading into the tournament, which was held in Australia and New Zealand.

However, after a disappointing start to the World Cup, Pakistan turned their fortunes around and went on to be crowned champions.

To this day, it remains their only World Cup triumph.

“We even lost a game against an over-40 team. Our condition was really bad. Imran Khan still gave us confidence that we would win,” Akram was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “We peaked at the right time. We defeated one of the favorite teams of the tournament New Zealand. We had faith that we could beat them.

“Once we started winning, we knew that we would keep the momentum going. Ramiz in the end took the final catch which was a great moment.”

