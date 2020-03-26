Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has revealed that losing his bowling partner Waqar Younis before the 1992 World Cup “was a big loss to me”.

Akram noted that Waqar suffered a stress fracture in his back in the lead-up to the tournament and ultimately had to pull out.

Despite not having Waqar and getting off to a rocky start, Pakistan managed to win the World Cup.

To this day, it remains their one and only World Cup win.

“Before the start of the tournament we lost my strike partner and the-then fastest bowler in the world, Waqar Younis,” Akram previously wrote in a column for India Today as Pakistan celebrates the 28th anniversary of their World Cup triumph.

“In the practice matches, Waqar complained of a back problem. It was later diagnosed as stress fracture of the back. Waqar and I had formed a very good partnership, so it was a big loss to me when he had to pull out of the tournament.”

