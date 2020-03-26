Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has revealed that the best moment of the 1992 World Cup final was when left-arm seamer Wasim Akram dismissed England’s Allan Lamb and Chris Lewis in successive deliveries.

Pakistan beat England by 22 runs in the final to win their first-ever World Cup.

Latif’s comments about his favourite moment comes on the 28th anniversary of Pakistan’s World Cup triumph.

@wasimakramlive two wickets in two deliveries , Alan Lamb and Chris Lewis .. — Rashid Latif راشد لطیف 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) March 25, 2020

“Wasim Akram two wickets in two deliveries, Allan Lamb and Chris Lewis,” Latif said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Wasim Akram shares Imran Khan’s motivational speech before 1992 World Cup final

