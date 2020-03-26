Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has revealed that the best moment of the 1992 World Cup final was when left-arm seamer Wasim Akram dismissed England’s Allan Lamb and Chris Lewis in successive deliveries.
Pakistan beat England by 22 runs in the final to win their first-ever World Cup.
Latif’s comments about his favourite moment comes on the 28th anniversary of Pakistan’s World Cup triumph.
“Wasim Akram two wickets in two deliveries, Allan Lamb and Chris Lewis,” Latif said on Twitter.
